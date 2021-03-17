Massive Easterday heist is the new brand of cattle rustling


Cattle rustling is as old as the West. And a recent $225 million alleged cattle heist involving Easterday Ranches and Tyson Fresh Meats in Washington is one of the largest cases in U.S. history. And that case, like others nowadays, happened on paper, not on the range. Modern-day cattle rustling is something that happens mostly on paper, as a white-collar crime, not the literal stealing of cattle by people on horseback in the Old West. Read and listen to the story on KLCC National Public Radio 
 

