Lingering effects of Winter Storm Uri on cattle in the Texas High Plains

Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (TVMDL) Veterinary Diagnostician Jessie Monday, DVM, MS was recently interviewed for the Texas Farm Bureau Radio Network Program “Around the Caprock”. She discussed how Winter Storm Uri may affect cattle producers in the Texas High Plains region.

Spread across two segments, Dr. Monday’s interview first covered the concern of potential digestive issues, respiratory issues, and frostbite. In the second segment, she encouraged producers to be aware of the potential for damage to cows’ mammary tissues and to ensure cows are properly lactating. See below for the segments or click on the links above to listen.