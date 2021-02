Keeping newborn calves alive during brutal cold

When a baby calf is born during severe cold conditions, beef producers should try to get that calf dry and warm immediately said Dr. A.J. Tarpoff, Kansas State University Extension and Research beef veterinarian. On today’s Beef Buzz, Ron Hays with the Oklahoma Radio Network checks in with an expert on the best ways to accomplish that task. Read more and listen to Beef Buzz from the Oklahoma Farm Report…