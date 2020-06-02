Hurricane season is here – prepare now

Be ready for hurricane season, which begins this week. Today you can determine your personal hurricane risk, find out if you live in a hurricane evacuation zone, and review/update insurance policies. You can also make a list of items to replenish hurricane emergency supplies and start thinking about how you will prepare your property for the coming hurricane season. If you live in hurricane-prone areas, you are encouraged to complete these simple preparations now. Keep in mind, you may need to adjust any preparedness actions based on the latest health and safety guidelines from the CDC and your local officials, due to COVID-19. Read more at www.weather.gov…