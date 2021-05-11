Hurricane preparedness week: Have an evacuation plan





The first thing you need to do is find out if you live in a hurricane evacuation zone. Click here to look up the evacuation zones.

If you do, now is the time to begin planning where you would go and how you would get there. You do not need to travel hundreds of miles but have multiple options. Your destination could be a friend or relative who doesn’t live in an evacuation zone. If you live in a well-built home outside the evacuation zone, your safest place may be to remain home.

Be sure to account for pets in your plan.

Click here for information from Texas A&M AgriLife Extension about preparing your ranch.

As hurricane season approaches, listen to local officials on questions related to how you may need to adjust any evacuation plans based on the latest health and safety guidelines from the CDC and your local officials.



