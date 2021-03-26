Getting the most out of fly tags

Fly management is no small component of herd health. Limiting them reduces disease, increases animal comfort and allows greater efficiency. Fly tags can be an important part of this program when certain species become excessive for animals on pasture. However, there’s more at play than just sticking a tag in an ear and walking away. To get the most out of the investment, producers should be strategic in how they utilize fly tags in the summer months. Read more at Progressive Cattle…

