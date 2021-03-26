Getting the most out of fly tags

Fly management is no small component of herd health. Limiting them reduces disease, increases animal comfort and allows greater efficiency. Fly tags can be an important part of this program when certain species become excessive for animals on pasture. However, there’s more at play than just sticking a tag in an ear and walking away. To get the most out of the investment, producers should be strategic in how they utilize fly tags in the summer months. Read more at Progressive Cattle…
 

/ Animal Health, Pests, Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: