Free webinar: Understanding grid marketing and carcass data

No doubt, feeder calf value begins with a healthy calf, but there’s more to profitability than that. Value creation starts by knowing what drives profitability for your customer – whether you’re a cow-calf producer or a cattle feeder – then taking the steps to raise a calf that best meets those value drivers. Take your calves to the next level by understanding the ins and outs of grid marketing and how to use carcass data to influence management decisions. To help drive decisions on the ranch, a free webinar, “Understanding grid marketing and carcass data,” by the folks at Certified Angus Beef ®, airs Jan. 21, at 1:30 p.m. CST. In less than an hour, a market analyst will dispel myths about grid discounts and associated risks while answering questions. Read more at Certified Angus Beef…