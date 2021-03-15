ForageFax: What is baleage and do I need it?

Baleage involves baling forage with 50 to 65% moisture content, then wrapping the bales in plastic to create an air tight environment. This reduces the weather risk producers commonly face while waiting for the forage to field cure and harvest. Harvesting the forage at higher moisture levels allows for the forage to more readily retain its nutritive value and digestibility compared to conventional hay. Whether you need it depends on your local forage situation and livestock requirements. Read the article at foragefax.tamu.edu…