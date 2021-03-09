ForageFax Weed ID: Curly dock

Curly dock (Rumex crispus) is a perennial broadleaf plant that usually grows in wet areas and is frequently associated with standing water. The mature plant stands erect and grows two to five feet tall with leaves that alternate along the stem forming a rosette. Small greenish flowers are arranged in dense clusters on elongated stems. The fruiting stem dies back in mid to late summer, and the fruits and stems turn a distinctive rusty brown. New basal rosettes of leaves form in winter.