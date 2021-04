ForageFax: Weed control for newly-sprigged bermudagrass

One of the many challenges producers face when establishing a new stand of bermudagrass is initial weed pressure. Prior to land preparation for establishment of sprigs, it is important to eradicate any unwanted vegetation. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension offers information on how to control weeds in newly-sprigged bermudagrass. Click here to read more…