ForageFax: Native grasses for Texas

One may be surprised to learn that bermudagrass and bahiagrass are not native to Texas much less to the U.S. There are numerous species of grasses and forbs that can be utilized for forage throughout the state of Texas. Keep in mind as we select forages we need to be mindful of our production system goals, location (soil type and rainfall), and the nutrient needs of our livestock and wildlife. Read more at foragefax.tamu.edu…