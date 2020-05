ForageFax: Bermudagrass stem maggot

The bermudagrass stem maggot (Atherigona reversura), a pest of bermudagrass forage in Texas has been reported in multiple counties since 2012. The bermudagrass stem maggot is native to south Asia (from Japan westward to Pakistan) and was first reported in the U.S. in Georgia in 2010. This pest only infests bermudagrass and stargrass (Cynodon spp.). Read more at foragefax.tamu.edu…