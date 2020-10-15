Finding the best time to market your calves


Around this time of year there are very few cow-calf producers that are comfortable with the markets. Turning on the news at noon to hear the market report becomes a necessity as well as catching the market’s close before one day rolls into the next. Whether an operation is anxiously waiting to market calves, has already sold their calves or is just trying to stay attune to the market, tensions are high around the cattle market’s fall run. Read more at DTN/Progressive Farmer

/ Business, Livestock Management, Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA

