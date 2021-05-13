Extent of Oklahoma wheat damage variable after recent storms

Recent severe weather has affected Oklahoma wheat producers, but fortunately not to the extent some feared, given the onslaught of tornadoes, flooding and hail in parts of the state. There is a lot of variability in the amounts of damage incurred, ranging from no appreciable damage to wheat that is noticeably injured but may still be salvageable, said Amanda de Oliveira Silva, Oklahoma State University Extension small grains specialist. Read more at okstate.edu…

