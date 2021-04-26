Episode 16: Hunting lease must-knows + bonus convention preview

Texas AgriLife Extension Agricultural Law Specialist Tiffany Lashmet joins TSCRA Talk host, Kristen Brown, to discuss the importance of properly setting up a hunting lease. Lashmet shares a variety of topics that need to be included in the written hunting lease as well as who needs to sign the lease. Landowner liability protection is another important factor when it comes to having people on the land, according to Lashmet.

“You never think it will happen to you.” Lashmet says, “And the odds are probably that it won’t. But if it does, taking the time to really prepare ahead of time … is money really well spent.”

Later, Grace Dunham, TSCRA’s executive director of events and partnerships, joins Brown to discuss Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo, which will be held July 23-25 in Fort Worth. The event will include 30 hours of educational opportunities, live cattle demonstrations, more than 250 trade show exhibitors, evening receptions and a dinner and dance featuring Jake Hooker and the Outsiders. Registration is open now with early bird pricing available until June 1.

This episode of TSCRA Talk is sponsored by LANDVisor from Corteva Agriscience.