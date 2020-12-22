Dr Dale on Quail Episode 20: The value of quail hunting



What kind of value do you place on your trips afield with good friends and good dogs? Ever wondered how much you spend in pursuit of your passion? In this month’s podcast, Dr. Dale visits with his colleague, Dr. Jason Johnson, Extension Economist for Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service. The good doctors discuss research they did several years ago to compute costs and returns from quail hunting in Texas. Dr. Johnson also discusses economics of cattle grazing on Texas rangelands, ammunition you might find useful as you negotiate your next hunting lease. Click here to listen on their website or see below.