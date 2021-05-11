Daily Livestock Report for 5/11/21: Pasture and range conditions

USDA NASS began publishing pasture and range conditions last week in the weekly crop progress report. The start of this year’s season has been bleak. Of the total U.S. about 45% of pastures are rated poor to very poor compared to only 15% last year. The first two weeks of 2021 is the worse start to the grazing season on record, a data set that goes back to 1995. The second worst start was 2013, which started the year off with week ratings of poor and very poor of 36% and 33%

Click here to read the full report from the USDA or see below.

dlr-05-11-21

