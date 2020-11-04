Daily Livestock Report: 90% beef trim comments

Fresh 50% trim and fresh 90% trim prices have slowly lost ground since June. Fresh 50% trim has spent most of the summer below a year ago. The third quarter averaged $34 per cwt per week lower than 2019 for corresponding weeks. The availability of 50% trim has increased as slaughter levels have returned to normal and cattle are dressing out at heavier weights. Both of these are likely impacting these wholesale prices. Last week’s data showed fresh 50% trim came in at $35.67 per cwt, a 53% decline from last year’s price. Fresh 90% trimming prices too have eroded. Last week fresh 90% trim was $194.58, 14% lower than last year for the same week. Fresh 85%. 92% and 65% trim are also all lower than a year ago. 

dlr-11-04-20

