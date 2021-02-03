Cryptosporidiosis: Frequently asked questions

Cryptosporidiosis, also known as crypto, is a disease primarily seen in calves due to a protozoan parasite, Cryptosporidium parvum or C. parvum for short. In its clinical or visible form, calves have profuse, watery diarrhea that can lead to dehydration and death. It generally affects calves from newborns up to six weeks of age but older animals may be asymptomatic shedders. There are no effective treatments or vaccines available in the U.S. Cryptosporidiosis is zoonotic, meaning humans may acquire C. parvum from infected calves and have watery diarrhea lasting up to three weeks in healthy people with strong immune systems but can be life-threatening in immunocompromised individuals. Read more at Ohio Beef Cattle Letter..

