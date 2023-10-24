Crime Watch: Two registered Wagyu heifers missing in Briscoe County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the Texas Panhandle, reports two brown registered Wagyu heifers missing from a property off CR C in Silverton. The heifers weigh 350 to 400 pounds and have white ear tags in the right ear numbered 195 and 198. The missing heifers were last seen Oct. 19. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Ward at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
