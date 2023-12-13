Crime Watch: Two newborn calves missing in Hopkins County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bo Fox, District 12 in the East Texas, reports two newborn bull calves missing near Farm Road 1567 in in the Greenpond community of Hopkins County. The black baldly calf was last seen Dec. 5 and the black Motley face calf was last seen Dec. 11. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fox at 903-348-9638 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.