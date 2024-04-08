Crime Watch: Two calves missing in Garvin County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Cody Hyde, District 3 in Eastern Oklahoma, reports two calves missing off East County Road 1590 in Lindsay. The two black calves weigh approximately 70 pounds. They were last seen March 30. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hyde at 918-315-2925 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.