Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Cody Hyde, District 3 in Eastern Oklahoma, reports two calves missing off East County Road 1590 in Lindsay. The two black calves weigh approximately 70 pounds. They were last seen March 30. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hyde at 918-315-2925 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Shelby County man arrested for theft of livestock and exploitation of the elderly
FORT WORTH, Texas (April 8, 2024) – Danny Matthew Wright of Timpson, was arrested Jan. 5, 2024, on …
Continue Reading about Shelby County man arrested for theft of livestock and exploitation of the elderly
Crime Watch: Two calves missing in Garvin County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Cody Hyde, District 3 in Eastern …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Two calves missing in Garvin County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association leaders participate in wildfire hearings
FORT WORTH (April 4, 2024) – Two Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association leaders gave a …
Continue Reading about Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association leaders participate in wildfire hearings