Crime Watch: Equipment stolen In Cherokee County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Darrel Bobbitt, District 14 in East Texas, reports several pieces of equipment stolen off Hwy 175 West half-way between Jacksonville and Frankston in Cherokee County. Stolen items include:

2015 Polaris Ranger 570 Crew, two row seating UTV, olive green with black top, VIN 3NSRUA572FG87731

John Deere Z425 zero turn 5 inch mower, green and yellow, VIN M0Z425J062754

A John Deere gator UTV was also stolen and recovered a short distance away from the property. Evidence indicates multiple individuals are involved. The equipment was last seen the night of April 26 and discovered missing April 27. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Bobbitt at 936-222- 2144 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.