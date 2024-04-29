Answering the call

By Gilly Riojas, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Leadership Development Foundation board of directors

Once there was a time when a student could graduate from college, take out a bank loan, buy a parcel of land and begin to ranch full-time. They could make a living for their family through the land and cattle, one day paying back their debts and owning a thriving ranching business.

Those days of the American ranching dream are over.

An unpredictable political environment, inflationary prices and fragile markets have cracked the shell of surviving solely off agriculture.

This reality explains why the average age of U.S. ranchers and farmers inches upward each year, now hovering at 60 years old. Even those with parents or grandparents in agriculture are leaving the beef industry at an alarming rate to outside industries.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association has weathered 147 years of existence, and if the intent is to thrive for another century and a half, it’s time to pave a way for future generations.

Earlier this year, the association launched the TSCRA Leadership Development Foundation, a 501(c)(3) entity committed to future land and livestock stewards. The foundation focuses on youth, young producers and professionals — but more than anything, its goal is to support the beef industry’s future.

Toward that objective, the foundation recently announced its newest initiative, the TSCRA Leadership Development Foundation Working Grant Program.

The program seeks to provide capital to those seeking to start or expand a business in ranching or beef production. The cash funds are not distributed as a loan, nor do they provide any expectation of return except one: grow a long-term career in the beef industry.

The program was established to assist individuals — of any age, race, gender, location, disability, industry segment or background — who need cash funds to enter or remain involved in beef production.

The grant program will accept applications during two open periods each year, one in May and November.

Individuals who have had difficulty obtaining conventional financing can request funds to meet down-payment requirements, or to build onto an existing operation or business. The application maximum request is not capped.

Applicants will be required to submit information detailing their financial needs, how they plan to use the grant, their budgets, cash flow projections and more. They’ll also be screened with background and credit checks.

Texans and Oklahomans with businesses in the ranching sector, from veterinary clinics to packing plants and everything in between, are invited to apply.

If not already established, applicants will be advised to partner with a local agricultural banker or lending operation to grow the program’s business plan.

Applicants will also be provided with educational material in their specific industry segment, designed to guide them in financial and business decisions.

Candidates will be reviewed by the TSCRA Leadership Development Foundation board of directors and could be granted, partially funded or denied. If denied, applicants are encouraged to apply again. If awarded, they can reapply after a two-year period.

Cash capital will be distributed to applicants within 90 days of the review period. Grant recipients will be expected to show proof of funds being used as described in the application.

The TSCRA Leadership Development Foundation Working Grant Program’s goal is to see individuals enter into or remain in the industry when they otherwise would not have had the opportunity. The barriers to entry into the beef industry are great enough, financial burden should not be a limiting factor.

This article first appeared in the May 2024 issue of The Cattleman magazine.