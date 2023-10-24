Crime Watch: Trailer and tack stolen in Canyon

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the Texas Panhandle, reports three Bob’s saddles, a white 2015 CM three-horse slant bumper pull trailer and other tack , stolen in Randall County. The trailer has a tack room and a Texas license plate with the tag No. 103482K. The trailer containing the saddles and tack were stolen from the owner’s property between Oct. 2 and Oct. 8. Descriptions of the stolen items are listed below.

Light brown show saddle with a basket weave stamp and silver conchos.

Reddish brown saddle with a basket weave stamp around the edges of skirts and fenders with a dark brown padded seat.

Light tan saddle with basket weave skirts, a cream-colored padded seat, and “PCHA 25TH BAKER REANING CLASSIC 2015” on fenders.

Other tack includes: show bridles, bits, halters, show chaps, saddle pads, etc.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ward at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.