Crime Watch: Tractor stolen in Hill County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Pemberton, District 10 in North Texas, reports a 2008 John Deere 5403 tractor stolen from a property off Highway Contract Road 3368 in Hill County. The tractor has four-wheel drive with a 522 front-end loader attached. The VIN number is PY5403U002780. The entry gate lock was cut to steal the tractor. The tractor was last seen Feb. 19. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Pemberton at 903-450-3900 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.