Crime Watch: Three horses missing in Northern Winkler County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Mike Beggs, District 17 in West Texas, reports three mares missing in Northern Winkler County. The sorrel and paint mares are branded with a “Y” on the left shoulder and a “T” on the right shoulder. The red roan mare is not branded. The horses were last seen on the owner’s property off of State Highway 115. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Beggs at 432-788-1884 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
