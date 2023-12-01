Crime Watch: Saddle stolen in Fort Bend County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Daniel Risinger, District 24 in Southeast Texas, reports a Cowboy Collections trophy saddle taken from a barn off Vernon Frost Road in Brookshire. The brown leather saddle has “high point team roper 2010” on the stirrup leathers and “Cross Fire Production” printed on the saddle skirt beneath the seat. The saddle was last seen Nov. 21. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Risinger at 979-292-5132 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.