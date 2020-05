Crime watch: Kubota tractor stolen in West Texas

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Howard Brittain, District 19 in West Texas, reports the theft of a tractor from a property in San Saba County. Sometime on or after March 22, a thief or thieves took an orange 2018 Kubota tracked skid steer loader with an attached Bradco hydraulic post driver. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Brittain at 325-853-2062.