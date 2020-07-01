Crime Watch: Farm truck, trailer and steers stolen in Texas, tack and saddles stolen in OK
CENTRAL TEXAS
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Marvin Wills, District 15 in Central Texas, reports a pickup truck, equipment and tools stolen sometime on or after June 26 from a farm shop at FM 435 and FM 2643 near Asa in McLennan County. The gold 2006 GMC four-door diesel 4×4 has a Texas license plate no. CA 42753, and VIN 1GTHK23D26F150818. The bed of the truck contained a John Deere air compressor with hose reel, a hydraulic air jack and various Craftsman hand tools. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Wills at 254-223-2330.
ROLLING PLAINS TEXAS
TSCRA Special Ranger Jay Foster, District 8 in the Rolling Plains region, reports steers missing from a property in southern Baylor County on the Throckmorton County line. The 15 mixed-color steers weigh 800 to 900 pounds, each, and have a connected YLC brand on left shoulder. Click here to see the brand. The cattle were last seen on Feb. 1, 2020. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Foster at 940-475-0295.
WEST TEXAS
TSCRA Special Ranger Joe Roberts, District 16 in West Texas, reports a trailer stolen from a property off Callahan County Road 1178 near Oplin sometime on or after June 23, 2020. The red single-axle flatbed trailer, Texas license number 452-273H, was last seen June 23, 2020. On the trailer was a blue Miller 225 welder, serial number LC 186473, stock number 903517; one white and one black toolbox with various tools inside; two acetylene bottles; and 100 feet of torch hose. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Roberts at 325-669-1427.
OKLAHOMA
TSCRA Special Ranger John Cummings, District 5 in Eastern Oklahoma, reports tack and saddles stolen from a barn near Beggs in Okmulgee County, as listed below. Anyone with information on this theft is urged to contact Special Ranger Cummings at 918-342-0888.
BITS:
- Mudd hackamore
- Trammell hackamore
- Jim Warner hackamore
- Junebug hackamore
- Three Port bits
- Sherry Cervi chain bit
- Sherry Cervi O-ring bit
- Sherry Cervi dogbone
- Carol Goosetree Simplicity
- Sharon Camarillo Rolex lifesaver
- Sharon Camarillo sweet six
- Sharon Camarillo combo
- Reinsman long shank chain
- Reinsman short shank chain
- Kathy James reverse dog bone
- Brittany Pozzi med lifter
- L&W snaffle
- Two Martha Josey Ryan
- Loomis draw gag
- KLU three piece
- Molly Powell rate & turn
SADDLES:
- One SRS 15-inch pink rhinestone saddle with a pink seat.
- One Action Co 14-inch brown leather saddle with a dark seat and basket weave tooling.
ASSORTED TACK:
- Two leather cinches
- Two of pair bell boots
- Four training forks
- Two leather side pulls
- 10 leather headstalls
- Two leather draw reins
- One rope draw rein
- One set of Clinton Anderson reins
- Six pair of barrel reins
- One sursingle
- One leather martingale
- One pair of thick leather split reins
- 23 bit guards
- 23 curb chains
- Four over/unders