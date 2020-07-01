Crime Watch: Farm truck, trailer and steers stolen in Texas, tack and saddles stolen in OK

CENTRAL TEXAS

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Marvin Wills, District 15 in Central Texas, reports a pickup truck, equipment and tools stolen sometime on or after June 26 from a farm shop at FM 435 and FM 2643 near Asa in McLennan County. The gold 2006 GMC four-door diesel 4×4 has a Texas license plate no. CA 42753, and VIN 1GTHK23D26F150818. The bed of the truck contained a John Deere air compressor with hose reel, a hydraulic air jack and various Craftsman hand tools. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Wills at 254-223-2330.

ROLLING PLAINS TEXAS

TSCRA Special Ranger Jay Foster, District 8 in the Rolling Plains region, reports steers missing from a property in southern Baylor County on the Throckmorton County line. The 15 mixed-color steers weigh 800 to 900 pounds, each, and have a connected YLC brand on left shoulder. Click here to see the brand. The cattle were last seen on Feb. 1, 2020. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Foster at 940-475-0295.

WEST TEXAS

TSCRA Special Ranger Joe Roberts, District 16 in West Texas, reports a trailer stolen from a property off Callahan County Road 1178 near Oplin sometime on or after June 23, 2020. The red single-axle flatbed trailer, Texas license number 452-273H, was last seen June 23, 2020. On the trailer was a blue Miller 225 welder, serial number LC 186473, stock number 903517; one white and one black toolbox with various tools inside; two acetylene bottles; and 100 feet of torch hose. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Roberts at 325-669-1427.

OKLAHOMA

TSCRA Special Ranger John Cummings, District 5 in Eastern Oklahoma, reports tack and saddles stolen from a barn near Beggs in Okmulgee County, as listed below. Anyone with information on this theft is urged to contact Special Ranger Cummings at 918-342-0888.

BITS:

Mudd hackamore

Trammell hackamore

Jim Warner hackamore

Junebug hackamore

Three Port bits

Sherry Cervi chain bit

Sherry Cervi O-ring bit

Sherry Cervi dogbone

Carol Goosetree Simplicity

Sharon Camarillo Rolex lifesaver

Sharon Camarillo sweet six

Sharon Camarillo combo

Reinsman long shank chain

Reinsman short shank chain

Kathy James reverse dog bone

Brittany Pozzi med lifter

L&W snaffle

Two Martha Josey Ryan

Loomis draw gag

KLU three piece

Molly Powell rate & turn

SADDLES:

One SRS 15-inch pink rhinestone saddle with a pink seat.

One Action Co 14-inch brown leather saddle with a dark seat and basket weave tooling.

ASSORTED TACK: