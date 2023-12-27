Crime Watch: Honda Pioneer UTV stolen in Van Zandt County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Larry Hand, District 13 in East Texas, reports a 2020 dark green Honda Pioneer UTV discovered stolen Dec. 23 from a property in the Mabank area of Southwest Van Zandt County. The UTV is described to have a hard top, single bench with added seating in the bed and last four VIN number 0444. Subject or subjects entered the ranch sometime between Dec. 16 and Dec. 23, where they cut the fence to drive the UTV off the victim’s property. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hand at 903-571-3488 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.