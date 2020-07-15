Crime Watch: Donkey shot, calves stolen in Gulf Coast region

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Tommy Charbula, District 24 in the Gulf Coast region, reports calves stolen and a donkey shot at a property in western Jackson County near Edna. Sometime on or after June 15 a thief or thieves shot and killed a gray donkey and took five unbranded Charolais calves weighing approximately 550 pounds, each. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Charbula at 361-782-5209. 

