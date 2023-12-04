Crime Watch: Crime Watch: 10 head of heifers missing in Pittsburg County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Cody Hyde, District 3 in Eastern Oklahoma, reports 10 black SimAngus heifers missing in Stuart, Oklahoma. The cattle were last seen Nov. 17 between Pryor Road and North 3906 Road at the owner’s feedlot. The heifers are described to weigh approximately 450 to 500 pounds and have a under crop ear notch in their right ear. They are branded with a “campstool” (closed top X) on each hip with a “3” over the campstool on the left hip. Evidence at the scene supports that the heifers were loaded from the feed lot onto a trailer that was parked in the county road right-of-way. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hyde at 918-315-2925 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.