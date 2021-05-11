Crime watch: Cows missing in East Texas

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Jimmy Dickson, District 14 in East Texas, reports cows missing from a pasture in Navarro County. The 10 black Brangus cows are approximately seven years old and branded with an M on left rib and their age branded on left hip. They also wore red numbered ear tags at the time of theft. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Dickson at 903-586-8733 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.
 

