Crime watch: Cows, calves, stolen in South Texas

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in South Texas, reports two cows and two calves stolen from a property in Goliad County. Sometime on or after Dec. 28 a thief or thieves cut a fence along Sulfur Creek Road by Coleto Creek in Goliad to steal two red cross bred heifers weighing 750 pounds, each, with an H with arrow crossing to the right brand on right hip. Also stolen were two young unbranded calves of unknown color and sex. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.

