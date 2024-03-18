Crime Watch: Cow-calf pair missing in Delta County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bo Fox, District 12 in the Northeast Texas, reports a cow-calf pair missing from a property near County Road 4230 in Cooper. The black Angus cow has a orange Allflex tag with no. 9 in the right ear. The three-week-old black Angus calf has no ear tag or markings. They were last seen March 8. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fox at 903-348-9638 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

The cow look similar to the one pictured.