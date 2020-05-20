Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Central, West and East Texas

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Hal Dumas, District 21 in Central Texas, reports a bull missing from a property in Robertson County since April 13, 2020. The red motley face bull has a 3J brand on left hip. Anyone with information on this case should contact Special Ranger Dumas at 979-828-5832.

TSCRA Special Ranger Howard Brittain, District 19 in West Texas, reports a calf missing from a property in San Saba County. The black calf was last seen on May 6, 2020, and weighs approximately 795 pounds. It is branded with a quarter circle H brand on the right hip and is of unknown sex. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Brittain at 325-853-2062.

TSCRA Special Ranger Jimmy Dickson, District 14 in East Texas, reports a bull missing from a property halfway between Van and Grand Saline on Van Zandt County Road 1519. The black Brangus bull is around 7 years old and weighs approximately 1700 pounds. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Dickson at 903-586-8733.

