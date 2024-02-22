Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Austin County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in East Texas, reports nine cows, four calves and one bull missing off Homestead Lane in Austin County. The black cows have yellow ear tags and no brands. The black calves have no brands or markings. The black bull has a red ear tag and “ZM” branded on his right side. They were last seen Feb. 12. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Mast at 936-714-6619 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
