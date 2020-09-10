Crime watch: Cattle missing in East, South Texas

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Steve Martin, South Texas, reports cattle missing from a property in Gonzales County since June 26. The 11 head of tiger stripe F1 cows are branded with S over F over a number on the left hip; and six to eight head of unbranded Angus-cross calves with either an under bit notch or swallow fork notch in their left ear. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Martin at 361-542-0496.

TSCRA Special Ranger Jimmy Dickson, East Texas, also reports cows and calves missing from a property near the Prairieville community in Van Zandt County. Last seen on Aug. 21 are nine cross breed cows branded K – 4 on the left hip or left thigh, and 23 or 24 Charolais-cross steer and heifer calves weighing 500 to 800 pounds, each. Many are sooty-colored. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Dickon at 903-586-8733.