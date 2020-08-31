Cow-Calf Corner: Winter wheat grazing prospects; Helping the newborn calf breathe

Aug. 31, 2020

Winter wheat grazing prospects

Derrell S. Peel, Oklahoma State University Extension livestock marketing specialist

Winter wheat is used for grain-only, forage-only or dual-purpose systems targeting cattle grazing and grain production. In the Southern Plains, stocker producers interested in grazing winter wheat pastures often begin planting wheat in late August or early September. The desire to jump-start wheat forage growth by planting early in the fall must be balanced against frequent seasonal drought and hot soil temperatures that prevent wheat germination.

Conditions this year vary across Oklahoma ranging from very dry to adequate moisture with generally favorable soil temperatures. Early planted wheat also faces a bigger likelihood of fall armyworm or other pest invasions, disease pressure and increased weed competition. Dual-purpose wheat producers must navigate both the production tradeoffs between wheat forage and grain production as well as the economic challenges in wheat and cattle markets.

Current feeder cattle prices provide an indication of the economic prospects for fall and winter grazing. In the last week of August, the Oklahoma average auction price for 475-pound steers was $165.25/cwt. with 750-pound steers at $140.40/cwt. This calculates to a value of gain of $0.975/pound for 275 pounds of gain. Across beginning weights of 450-600 pounds, the value of gain ranges from $0.90 to $1.00/lb. using current auction prices. Cost of production is likely less than $0.90/lb. in many cases, suggesting potential positive returns for stocker production.

A common wheat pasture grazing budget is based on October stocker purchases with feeders marketed in early March including roughly 120 days of winter grazing. For example, based on current market conditions, 475-pound steer price is projected to be between $160 and $165/cwt. in October. This estimate is suggested by both typical seasonal cash price patterns and October Feeder futures at the current time.

Budgets using a range of purchase prices, feed costs, and average daily gain result in a range of estimated March breakeven prices from $129 – $139/cwt. with the most likely values from $132-$136/cwt. for animals weighing about 750 pounds at sale. Current March feeder futures, adjusted for Oklahoma basis, suggest a 750-pound steer price of about $140/cwt. in early March. Market conditions right now suggest some potential for winter grazing returns above production costs.

Markets will no doubt evolve this fall and producers must continue to evaluate winter grazing potential under dynamic market conditions. Winter grazing potential may vary widely for a range of stocker production alternatives. Prior to purchase, producers should consider flexibility for stocker operations including the size of animals purchased, animal gender and quality and length of grazing period. The old adage of stocker production is that profits are made on the buy and only collected at sale; that is to say “bought right is half sold.”

General economic uncertainty and volatility will continue to be particularly important in cattle markets and risk management should be carefully considered. Futures markets may offer an opportunity to lock in a margin on winter grazing. However, risk management requires deliberate action to implement a plan. Market opportunities are often fleeting and producers may have to act quickly to take advantage of changing market conditions.

It is important to have a marketing and risk management plan in place to help guide stocker purchases and production. Winter wheat grazing seasons in the Southern Plains typically include a range of conditions. Fall 2020 is starting with some potential and perhaps a bit of excitement.

Helping the newborn calf breathe

By Glenn Selk, Oklahoma State University Emeritus Extension animal scientist

The fall calving season is upon us. Fortunately, fall calves are usually a few pounds lighter at birth than are genetically similar spring calves. However, despite our best efforts at bull selection and heifer development, cows or heifers occasionally need assistance at calving time. Every baby calf has a certain degree of respiratory acidosis.

Acidosis is the result of the deprivation of oxygen and the accumulation of carbon dioxide that results from the passage of the calf through the birth canal. The excess of carbon dioxide results in a build-up of lactic acid (therefore the acidosis.) In order to correct the lack of oxygen and the excess of carbon dioxide and its by-products, the healthy calf will pant vigorously shortly after birth. Some calves, however, may be sluggish and slow to begin this corrective process.

It is imperative that the newborn calf begins to breathe as soon as possible. To stimulate the initiation of the respiratory process, a few ideas may help. First, manually clear the mouth and nasal passages of fluids and mucus. Traditionally, compromised calves were held up by their hind legs to allow fluid to drain from the airways, but now many veterinarians and animal scientists don’t recommend this. Most of the fluid that drains from an upside-down calf is stomach fluid, important to health. Holding the calf by its hind legs also puts pressure on the diaphragm from abdominal organs, interfering with normal breathing. It’s better to use a suction bulb to clear the airways.

Hanging the calf over a fence also is NOT a recommended method for a sluggish newborn. The weight of the calf on the fence restricts the movement of the diaphragm muscle. The fence impairs the diaphragm’s ability to contract and move. This diaphragm activity is necessary to expand the lungs to draw in air and needed oxygen.

A better method is to briskly tickle the inside of the nostrils of the calf with a straw . This will usually cause the calf to have a reflex action such as a “snort” or cough. The reflex cough or “snort” expands the lungs and allows air to enter. Expect the calf to pant rapidly for a few minutes after breathing is initiated. Panting is the natural response that increases oxygen intake and carbon dioxide release and will allow the calf to reach normal blood gas concentrations.

Click on this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qws5FvuP0QU to watch a video (recorded in the spring) of this technique.

Cow-Calf Corner is a weekly newsletter by the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Agency.