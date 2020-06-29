Cow-Calf Corner: Plenty of beef for the Fourth; Myths about nitrates in forages

June 29, 2020

Plenty of beef for Independence Day

By Derrell S. Peel, Oklahoma State University Extension Livestock marketing specialist

In anticipation of July 4, estimated beef production for the week ending June 27 was 562.3 million pounds, up 5.3% year over year. This was based on estimated weekly slaughter of 680,000 head, 1.5% over year-ago levels and includes an estimated Saturday slaughter of 82,000 head, up 39% year over year. The large Saturday slaughter was scheduled for last week since the holiday this week is on Saturday. The actual slaughter and beef production data for the week ending June 13, confirmed that beef production exceeded year-ago production levels by 0.7%, the first year-over-year weekly beef production increase since the first week of April.

After the disappointing shortages and high beef prices during Memorial Day, the improved beef situation for this grilling holiday is a great relief. Grocery stores should be well stocked in time for July 4 and retail prices are adjusting down rapidly. For individual stores, it may depend on their particular supply arrangements. Retail price adjustments are following rapid decreases in wholesale beef prices. Choice boxed beef prices increased from a pre-COVID-199 level of $208.14/cwt on March 13 to a daily peak of $475.39 on April 12 and back to $207.17/cwt last Friday, June 26.

Other meat is plentiful as well. The June Hog and Pig report pegged the total hog inventory at 79.6 million head, up 5.2% year over year. Table 1 shows forecasts for increased pork production through 2020, with a brief modest contraction in early 2021. The broiler industry decreased placement of chicks in finishing barns in April and May, which will lead to a modest decrease in broiler production in the third quarter. However, total production for beef, pork and broilers is projected to increase to a new annual record in 2020 (Table 1). Current forecasts for 2021 project a decrease in annual beef production but continued increases in pork and broiler production leading to another record level of total meat production.

Table 1. U.S. Meat Production*, million pounds.

Quarter/Year 2019 2020 % change2019-2020 2021 Beef I 6414 6929 +8.0 6608 II 6817 6046 -11.3 6605 III 6923 7315 +5.7 6817 IV 7001 7115 +1.6 6817 Annual 27155 27405 +0.6 26847 Pork I 6817 7426 +8.9 7126 II 6606 6332 -4.2 6850 III 6670 7093 +6.3 7285 IV 7445 7618 +2.3 7835 Annual 27538 28468 +3.4 29095 Broiler I 10273 11116 +8.2 10872 II 10827 10871 +0.4 10744 III 11280 10884 -3.5 11431 IV 11055 11283 +2.1 11262 Annual 43435 44155 +1.7 44310 Total Red Meat and Poultry^ Annual 104718 106737 +1.9 107042

*2020 Q2 projected; 2020 Q3 forward forecast; ^Total includes Veal, Other Chicken, Turkey and Lamb/Mutton

Source: Livestock Marketing Information Center

Correcting two myths about nitrates in forages

By Glenn Selk, Oklahoma State University Emeritus Extension animal scientist

Oklahoma summers often bring “high pressure domes” that cause 100 degree days and no rain. The resulting heat stress can cause nitrate accumulation in summer annual forage crops. Producers are very cautious about cutting or grazing the drought-stressed forages and for good reason. However, when the first drought-easing thunderstorm comes along, cattlemen are anxious to cut the forage or turn in the cattle on the field that has just received rain. (Myth number 1).

This practice can lead to a potentially dangerous situation. As the plant starts to grow and turn green once again, the nitrate uptake is accelerated. Plant enzymes (such as nitrate reductase) are still not present in great enough quantities or active enough to convert the nitrate to plant proteins. Therefore the plant nitrate concentrations become even greater in the first few days after the first rain.

Producers should exercise caution and test forages before cutting or grazing shortly after a drought-easing shower. Some of the greatest concentrations of nitrate in forages will be recorded at this time. Usually by 7 – 10 days after a “good” rain, plant metabolism returns to normal and nitrate accumulations begin to decrease. Be sure to test the forage before cutting and storing a large quantity of potentially poisonous hay.

For many years, producers thought that the time of day of cutting would affect the nitrate concentration in the summer annuals that were harvested. (Myth number 2). This harvesting practice was based on the assumption that the plant continues soil nitrate uptake during nighttime hours, followed by accelerated conversion of the nitrate to protein during daylight hours.

To evaluate the significance of the change in nitrate concentration in forage sorghums during the day, Oklahoma State University Extension Educators collected samples at two-hour intervals from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Five cooperator’s fields (“farm”) were divided into quadrants. Three random samples, consisting of ten stems each, were taken from each quadrant at the specified interval. The samples were analyzed at the Oklahoma State University Soil, Water, and Forage Analytical Laboratory to determine the level of nitrates, in parts per million (ppm).

As expected, differences between “farms” were substantial and significant. The mean concentration of nitrate for individual farms varied from only 412 ppm to 8935 ppm. The mean nitrate concentrations across all farms were 3857, 3768, 4962, 4140, 4560, and 4077 ppm for samples at 8 AM, 10 AM, noon, 2 PM, 4 PM, and 6 PM, respectively. Remember, most laboratories consider nitrate concentrations at, or above 10,000 ppm potentially lethal. There was much more variation between farms than between harvest times. Time of day of harvest did NOT impact nitrate concentration or proportion of dangerous samples of forage sorghum hay. Don’t be led into a false sense of security by thinking that forages cut in the afternoon or evening are safer. Source: Levalley and co-workers. 2008 OSU Animal Science Research Report.

To learn more about nitrate toxicity download and read OSU Fact Sheet PSS-2903 “Nitrate Toxicity in Livestock”