Cow-Calf Corner: Drought and forage conditions; Are your bulls ready?

Cow-Calf Corner is a weekly newsletter by the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Agency.

Sept. 7, 2020

Drought and Forage Conditions

By Derrell S. Peel, Oklahoma State University Extension livestock marketing specialist

One-third of the U.S. is in drought, predominantly in the western half of the country. Only about 7% of the country is in the worst drought categories (D3-D4), but 26% is in D1 and D2 drought and another 21% of the country is abnormally dry (D0).

Table 1 below shows the corresponding pasture condition ratings at the end of August. Nationally, 46% of the pastures are in poor and very poor condition with just 22% in good to excellent condition.

The western region (West) has 50% of pastures in poor to very poor condition followed closely by the Great Plains (GP) and Southern Plains (SP) each with 42% of pastures in poor to very poor condition. At the current time, 41% of beef cows are in states that have at least 40% poor to very poor pasture conditions, compared to 19% one year ago.

There is no doubt that lack of pasture is creating management challenges in the worst drought areas and likely leading to some regional destocking and relocation of cows. However, it is not clear that drought has resulted in significant net herd liquidation thus far. Beef cow slaughter for the year to date is up 3.3% year over year but is down fractionally for the past four weeks.

Poor pasture conditions at the end of the grazing season makes the question of hay supplies more critical going into the fall and winter. USDA provided estimates for alfalfa and other hay production in the August Crop Production report. In total, 2020 alfalfa hay production is estimated to be down 5.9% year over year with other hay production is down 0.5% compared to last year (Table 1). The reduction in alfalfa hay production is generally more important in the northern half of the country and affects both beef and dairy cows.

In the western region, both alfalfa and other hay production are down year over year and, combined with the poor pasture conditions suggest the biggest regional challenges in the coming months (Table 1). The western region has just over 10% of the total beef cow herd. The Corn Belt (CB) region also has year over year decreases in both alfalfa and other hay production. However, pasture conditions are substantially better in the Corn Belt compared to regions farther west. Crop aftermath is likely a more significant component of total forage supplies in the CB region, which represents nearly 15% of the total beef cow herd. The Great Plains and Southern Plains regions combined, have over 50% of the beef cow herd and have reduced 2020 alfalfa hay production with small year over year increases other hay production. These two regions are vast and vary widely with conditions ranging from very good to very poor.

USDA reported July alfalfa hay prices of $174/ton, down from $179/ton in June and $183/ton one year ago. Only six states reported year over year higher prices in July. Other hay prices in July were $137/ton, up from $128/ton in June and higher year over year compared to $134/ton last year. Nine states reported year over year increases July other hay prices. Nevada and North Dakota were the only states in July with both alfalfa and other hay prices higher compared to last year.

Table 1. Regional Pasture Conditions and Hay Production

Region Pasture Condition %August 31, 2020 Alfalfa Hay Production 2020 Other Hay Production 2020 % ofBeef Cows VP P F G E % change annual % change annual Jan 2020 West 22.3 27.3 34.4 15.1 1.0 -8.2 -6.9 10.3 GP 16.1 25.4 35.3 20.4 2.7 -4.1 +2.7 29.0 SP 12.5 29.0 35.5 22.0 1.0 -4.9 +1.9 21.4 CB 6.6 15.8 32.4 38.6 6.6 -5.3 -6.5 14.8 SE 1.7 6.7 26.7 56.9 8.1 -1.5 +4.0 23.3 NE 11.9 18.7 30.6 34.2 4.6 -10.1 -21.7 1.4 US 18.0 28.0 32.0 19.0 3.0 -5.9 -0.5

VP=Very Poor; P=Poor; F=Fair; G=Good; E=Excellent

West = AZ, CA, ID, NM, NV, OR, WA, UT GP = CO, KS, MT, NE, ND, SD, WY

SP = OK, TX CB = IL, IA, IN, MI, MN, MO, OH, WI

SE = AL, AR, FL, GA, KY, LA, MS, NC, SC, TN, VA, WV

NE = CT, DE, ME, MD, MA, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, VT

Are the bulls ready for the fall breeding season?

By Glenn Selk, Oklahoma State University Emeritus Extension animal scientist

The fall breeding season is only about 75 days away. If you have not assessed your bull battery recently, the time to do so is upon us. Contact your local large animal veterinarian and make arrangements to see that your bulls of all ages pass a breeding soundness exam. If we have a return to late summer high temperatures, a late heat wave may reduce bull fertility for several weeks after the weather has moderated. In addition, ask your veterinarian about the need for a trichomoniasis test. Trichomoniasis is a reproductive disease of cattle that will result in a large percentage of open cows at preg checking time. If the bulls’ feet need to be trimmed, this would be an excellent opportunity to get that done as well.

Bulls that do not pass a breeding soundness exam will need to be replaced before the start of breeding. Purchase the replacement from a production sale or nearby seedstock producer as soon as possible. It is advantageous to move the bull to his new environment several weeks before breeding. If the bull has been consuming a high energy, grain-based diet, this will give you time to gradually reduce the grain and increase the forage intake. The rumen will take some time to adjust to the forage-based diet that he will consume during the breeding season. A very sudden, steep decline in energy intake could cause a decrease in bull fertility. Therefore a gradual change over several weeks will produce more positive results.

Bulls that will be placed together in multi-sire breeding pastures should be penned together for several weeks before the breeding season begins. Bulls WILL establish a social order. This needs to be settled before the first of the breeding season. We would prefer that cows are getting bred during the first part of the breeding season rather than bulls fighting each other.

Bulls are a sizeable investment in most cow-calf operations. Common sense management before the breeding season can give the best possible return on that investment.

