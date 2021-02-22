Cow-Calf Corner: Cattle on feed and feeder supplies; End of an era as Dr. Selk signs off

Cow-Calf Corner is a weekly newsletter by the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Agency

Feb. 22, 2021;

Cattle on feed and feeder supplies

By Derrell S. Peel, Oklahoma State University Extension livestock marketing specialist

The February Cattle on Feed report from USDA showed a Feb. 1 feedlot inventory of 12.1 million head, 101.5% of one year ago. January placements were 2.017 million head, up 3.2% year over year. Placements were higher than the average pre-report estimate but at the top end of the range of analyst estimates.The increase in placements was mostly in cattle weighing 700-900 pounds but did also include a 5.1% year-over-year increase in cattle weighing less than 600 pounds. January marketings were 1.822 million head, down 5.6% from one year ago and about as expected. However, January 2021 had two less slaughter days than the year before meaning that daily average marketings this year were 3.8% higher than last year.

The feedlot situation in early 2021 is a carryover from the disruptions and unusual dynamics last year. For the entire year in 2020, feedlot placements were down 4.0%. In the last half of the year feedlot placements were almost unchanged year over year, up 0.3%. However, this average belies dramatic dynamics as feedlot placements in the third quarter were up 8.5% year over year while placements in the fourth quarter were down 7.0% from the prior year. Total estimated feeder supplies outside of feedlots on Jan. 1 were 25.66 million head, down just 0.2% year over year. The 1.3% year over year decrease in the 2020 calf crop, even when adjusted by decreased veal slaughter and increased feeder cattle imports, would have suggested a bigger decrease in the feeder supply on Jan. 1. It appears that some feeder cattle were carried over into 2021 and likely is reflected in the relatively large January placements. Feeder supplies are somewhat front-loaded early in 2021 but should tighten up in the second half of the year.

End of an era

By Derrell S. Peel, Oklahoma State University Extension livestock marketing specialist

It was 18 years ago that Dr. Glenn Selk asked if I would begin contributing to the Cow-Calf Corner newsletter. Though Dr. Selk retired from his full-time faculty position about a decade ago, he has continued to support the CCC newsletter and several other media contributions. He has continuously provided very practical, useful information that producers and others utilize and value. Many of you have told me for years how much you appreciate his hands-on management information. I always tell folks that reading an article by Dr. Selk is like having him riding in the pickup with you while checking cattle.

By my count, I have published 739 articles with Dr. Selk in the Cow Calf Corner newsletter since 2003. It has been a privilege and pleasure to collaborate with Glenn to bring timely and relevant information to cattle industry folks for many years. Thank You, Dr. Selk!!

This week will be the final CCC newsletter with Dr. Selk. Several faculty in the Department of Animal and Food Sciences and other OSU departments will begin contributing to the Cow-Calf Corner newsletter next week. I am looking forward to collaborating with them and continuing the proud tradition of the Cow-Calf Corner newsletter.

Best Wishes to Dr. Selk!

Riding off into the sunset

By Glenn Selk, Oklahoma State University Emeritus Extension animal scientist

After writing and sending out nearly 800 Cow-Calf Corner Newsletters over the last 17+ years, this article is the toughest to write. This will be my last Cow-Calf Corner Newsletter. It is time for younger faces with younger minds and newer ideas to fill this role in the future. I have no doubt that our readers will gain more knowledge about this very complex industry called “the cattle business.”

Dr. Paul Beck, Extension Beef Specialist at Oklahoma State University will coordinate the beef management articles that will be included in future newsletters. Dr. Derrell Peel will continue to provide his outstanding insight into the beef markets and the many driving forces that influence the cattle markets. He is “one of a kind!” Very few livestock marketing specialists have as much knowledge about the United States livestock markets. Even fewer authors can write about this multi-faceted, constantly changing industry in such a way as to bring clarity to the often confusing events. As I said before: “he is one of a kind!” I certainly have enjoyed working with Dr. Peel for these many years. I know he will continue to keep Cow-Calf Corner Newsletter readers up-to-date and informed about the beef markets in the future.

I would be remiss if I did not state my sincere gratitude to the Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources at Oklahoma State University. The leaders of this division have allowed me to write and send out the newsletter for nearly 11 years after my formal retirement in 2010. Also, I want to thank the Animal and Food Science Department here at OSU, which (except for two years) has been my professional home since July of 1973. Many OSU Animal and Food Science faculty members have contributed to the newsletter throughout the years and will continue to do so in the future. In addition, I must say thank you to the County and Area Extension Educators across Oklahoma that have given me ideas for newsletter articles and feedback that was helpful in updating and improving the newsletter over time. Extension professionals that are located out in the state are the central nervous system of the Land Grant system.

Most of all I want to say a GREAT BIG THANK YOU to the hundreds of cattle producers that farm and ranch in Oklahoma (and elsewhere) and were subscribers to the newsletter. Your encouragement in the early days of the newsletter kept us going. Your ideas for topics to cover were a great source of material to research and to relay on to other producers. Farmers and ranchers truly are “the salt of the earth .” I can never thank you enough and I hope that I taught you a small fraction of what you taught me.

As I “ride off into the sunset” I am reminded of the philosophy that some old grey-headed educator once told me about how to be a good teacher. I have tried to live up to this philosophy in my extension efforts teaching and educating beef producers about research-based management ideas. His thought went something like this: “They won’t care what you know, until they know that you care.” My friends in the beef industry, I hope you know that I cared.

