Contemporary strains of anaplasmosis are proving less sensitive to traditional therapies



Anaplasmosis is not a new disease, but the thoughts on prevention and treatment are changing in the last few years. Before the Veterinary Feed Directive (VFD), producers often used a low dose of chlortetracycline (CTC) in blocks or free choice mineral to fend off anaplasmosis. However now producers must get a VFD from their veterinarian to feed CTC to control anaplasmosis in their herds. And there are hints on the horizon that some strains of anaplasmosis may be developing resistance to some typical therapies. Read more at FEED-LOT Magazine…