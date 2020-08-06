Contemporary strains of anaplasmosis are proving less sensitive to traditional therapies


Anaplasmosis is not a new disease, but the thoughts on prevention and treatment are changing in the last few years. Before the Veterinary Feed Directive (VFD), producers often used a low dose of chlortetracycline (CTC) in blocks or free choice mineral to fend off anaplasmosis. However now producers must get a VFD from their veterinarian to feed CTC to control anaplasmosis in their herds. And there are hints on the horizon that some strains of anaplasmosis may be developing resistance to some typical therapies. Read more at FEED-LOT Magazine

/ Animal Health, Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: