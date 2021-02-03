Cold weather seen as bullish for cattle market, analyst says

The cattle market continues to see a strong demand tone, with beef prices pushing to their highest level since early December. Talk of better export demand, the surge higher in pork prices, and the impact of restaurants reopening are all seen as supportive forces. With the heavy cattle weights, short-term supplies seem ample, but the continued advance in beef prices is a bullish force. Total slaughter for last week reached 653,000 head, up 2.4% from last year, while beef production was up 4.6% from last year. Read more at Successful Farming

