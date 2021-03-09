Check bull fertility after recent snowstorms

The extreme winter weather that hit the southern Plains States in mid-February may have reduced bull fertility in herd sires – potentially bad news for the economic well-being of cow-calf operations. Cattle breeders should have a veterinarian check their bulls for frostbite to the animal’s scrotum and testicles as soon as possible so that arrangements can be made to protect the herd’s reproductive efficiency, said Dr. Rosslyn Biggs, Oklahoma State University Extension veterinarian and director of continuing education for the OSU College of Veterinary Medicine.  Click here to read more at news.okstate.edu…

/ Disasters, Natural Resources, Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA, winter-storm

