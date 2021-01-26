Biosecurity guide: Keeping your cattle healthy

No matter your daily operations, a good biosecurity plan is crucial to protecting the health and marketability of your cattle. Diseases can be introduced to your cattle through infected animals or livestock, insects, and the farm environment. By adding these practices to your herd management routine, you can mitigate the risk of diseases like trichomoniasis, vesicular stomatitis virus, bovine viral diarrhea, and other common viral or bacterial diseases that could negatively affect your herd.

The Texas Animal Health Commission offers a helpful guide to keeping your cattle happy and healthy. Click here to download the guide or see below.