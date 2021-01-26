Biosecurity guide: Keeping your cattle healthy

No matter your daily operations, a good biosecurity plan is crucial to protecting the health and marketability of your cattle. Diseases can be introduced to your cattle through infected animals or livestock, insects, and the farm environment. By adding these practices to your herd management routine, you can mitigate the risk of diseases like trichomoniasis, vesicular stomatitis virus, bovine viral diarrhea, and other common viral or bacterial diseases that could negatively affect your herd.

The Texas Animal Health Commission offers a helpful guide to keeping your cattle happy and healthy. Click here to download the guide or see below.

TAHCBrochure_BiosecurityCattle

/ Animal Health, Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: