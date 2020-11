BeefBuzz: Damage from bovine respiratory disease estimated at $1 billion annually

Bovine respiratory disease (BRD) has been a reoccurring and expensive challenge for cattle producers and Dr. Jim Sears, veterinarian and senior technical advisor with Elanco Animal Health said stress is the main reason. Ron Hays, Radio Oklahoma Network, talks with Dr. Sears about BRD research and treatment on the latest¬†Beef Buzz¬†program Read and listen here…