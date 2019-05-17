Weekly Texas Hay Report, 5-17-19

Source: USDA Market News

Compared to last report, most hay classes sold steady; ground alfalfa sold steady to $5 lower. Trade activity was light to moderate on moderate demand with not a lot of variety of hay on the market. New crop wheat started to be traded and establishing the market. There is a lot of wet hay on the ground after recent rains and growers are hoping for a chance to dry out before baling. West Texas alfalfa is about 2 to 3 weeks behind due to rains and tornadoes. Coastal Bermuda producers in the east are behind as well due to rains as well. Prices for hay and pellets quoted per ton except where noted.

Panhandle/High Plains

Alfalfa: Large Squares: Delivered: Premium to Supreme 265.00- 275.00; Good to Premium 225.00-265.00. Small bales: Delivered: Premium to Supreme 297.00-330.00, 9.00- 10.00 per bale.

Ground Alfalfa: Delivered to feedlots: Avg 210.00-220.00. Calf 230.00-235.00.

Coastal Bermuda: Large Bales: Delivered: Good to Premium 180.00- 240.00. Small Bales: Delivered: Good to Premium 360.00, 11.00 per bale.

Wheat: Large Bales: Delivered: Beardless 160.00-165.00. Bearded 145.00-155.00.

CRP: Ground: Delivered: 90.00. Large Bales: Delivered: 75.00-85.00.

Far West Texas/Trans Pecos

Alfalfa: Small Squares: Delivered local or FOB: Premium to Supreme 290.00, 8.00-9.00 per bale. Large Squares: FOB: Premium to Supreme 250.00-280.00.

North, Central, and East Texas

Alfalfa: Large Squares: Delivered: Premium to Supreme 290.00- 310.00.

Coastal Bermuda: Small Squares: FOB: Good to Premium 297.00-330.00, 9.00-10.00 per bale. Large Rounds: FOB: Good to Premium 120.00, 60.00 per roll; Fair to Good 90.00-120.00, 45.00-60.00 per bale.

South Texas: Coastal Bermuda: Small Squares: FOB: Good to Premium 264.00-297.00, 8.00-9.00 per bale; Fair to Good 165.00-264.00 5.00-8.00 per bale. Large Rounds: FOB and delivered locally: Good to Premium 100.00- 120.00, 50.00-60.00 per roll.



Quantitative factors are approximate, and many factors can affect feeding value. Values based on 100% dry matter. End usage may influence hay price or value more than testing results.

Hay Quality Designation’s physical descriptions

-Supreme: Very early maturity, pre bloom, soft fine stemmed, extra leafy. Factors indicative of very high nutritive content. Hay is excellent color and free of damage.

-Premium: Early maturity, i.e., pre-bloom in legumes and pre head in grass hays, extra leafy and fine stemmed-factors indicative of a high nutritive content. Hay is green and free of damage.

-Good: Early to average maturity, i.e., early to mid-bloom in legumes and early head in grass hays, leafy, fine to medium stemmed, free of damage other than slight discoloration.

-Fair: Late maturity, i.e., mid to late-bloom in legumes, head-in grass hays, moderate or below leaf content, and generally coarse stemmed. Hay may show light damage.

-Utility: Hay in very late maturity, such as mature seed pods in legumes or mature head in grass hays, coarse stemmed. This category could include hay discounted due to excessive damage and heavy weed content or mold. Defects will be identified in market reports when using this category.

Click here to download the full report.