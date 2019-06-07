USDA Texas Weekly Hay Report, June 6, 2019

Source: USDA Market News | June 7, 2019

Compared to last report, hay traded steady on light to moderate movement. The whole state has been hampered by rain and baling hay around thunderstorms. All the rain has made hay movement difficult and affected the quality. Pastures are in good conditions so no supplemental feeding needed for livestock out on grass. Coastal Bermuda producers in the East have rye in some of their coastal due to delayed cutting and not being able to spray because of rain. Prices for hay and pellets quoted per ton except where noted.

Panhandle/High Plains

Alfalfa: Large Squares: Delivered: Premium to Supreme 260.00- 270.00; Good to Premium 225.00-260.00. Small bales: Delivered: Premium to Supreme 297.00-330.00, 9.00- 10.00 per bale.

-Ground Alfalfa: Delivered to feedlots: Avg 210.00-220.00. Calf 230.00

-Coastal Bermuda: Large Bales: Delivered: Good to Premium 160.00- 240.00.

-Small Bales: Delivered: Good to Premium 360.00, 11.00 per bale.

-Wheat: Large Bales: Delivered: 140.00-165.00. Rained on 100.00.

-CRP: Large Bales: Delivered: 85.00-90.00. Cotton Burrs: Delivered: contracted 90.00-100.00.

Far West Texas/Trans Pecos

– Alfalfa: Small Squares: Delivered local or FOB: Premium to Supreme 290.00, 8.00-9.00 per bale.

-Large Squares: FOB: Premium to Supreme 250.00-290.00.

North, Central, and East Texas

-Alfalfa: Large Squares: Delivered: Premium to Supreme 290.00- 310.00

-Coastal Bermuda: Small Squares: FOB: Good to Premium 297.00-330.00, 9.00-10.00 per bale.

-Large Rounds: FOB: Good to Premium 120.00-130.00, 60.00-65.00 per roll; Fair to Good 90.00-120.00, 45.00-60.00 per bale.

South Texas

-Coastal Bermuda: Small Squares: FOB: Good to Premium 264.00-297.00, 8.00-9.00 per bale; Fair to Good 165.00-264.00 5.00-8.00 per bale.

-Large Rounds: FOB and delivered locally: Good to Premium 100.00- 120.00, 50.00-60.00 per roll.

Hay Quality Designation’s physical descriptions

-Supreme: Very early maturity, pre bloom, soft fine stemmed, extra leafy. Factors indicative of very high nutritive content. Hay is excellent color and free of damage.

-Premium: Early maturity, i.e., pre-bloom in legumes and pre head in grass hays, extra leafy and fine stemmed-factors indicative of a high nutritive content. Hay is green and free of damage.

-Good: Early to average maturity, i.e., early to mid-bloom in legumes and early head in grass hays, leafy, fine to medium stemmed, free of damage other than slight discoloration.

-Fair: Late maturity, i.e., mid to late-bloom in legumes, head-in grass hays, moderate or below leaf content, and generally coarse stemmed. Hay may show light damage.

-Utility: Hay in very late maturity, such as mature seed pods in legumes or mature head in grass hays, coarse stemmed. This category could include hay discounted due to excessive damage and heavy weed content or mold. Defects will be identified in market reports when using this category.